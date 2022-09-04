BELLUNO. “Limits and Freedom” is the theme chosen for the 26th edition of Oltre le Vette, the historic cultural festival dedicated to the mountains scheduled in Belluno from 7 to 16 October. Oltre le Vette is an event by the Belluno Municipality Department of Culture organized with the help of the Theaters of the Dolomites Foundation. Few things like the mountain, in nature, immediately refer to the idea of ​​the limit. Physical limit, first of all, due to the obvious difference of the slope with respect to the plain, of the cold compared to the temperate, of the hard of the rock and of the ice compared to the soft of the earth. But also a geographical limit, which only the vertical exploration of mountaineers has been able to overcome, and an anthropological limit, with the late colonization, often for the need for escape and shelter, of the higher lands. Today it becomes necessary, accepting these limits as inevitable, not to transform them into social, economic, cultural constraints and burdens. Allowing those who live in the mountains by birth or by choice to find an opportunity for development in conditioning, a diversity rich in meaning in geographical problems, in the difficulty of living a reason for pride and identity. Equally strong is, for the mountains, the link with the idea of ​​freedom, almost a synonym of high, open spaces, without apparent borders.

Including perhaps the highest form of freedom, that of putting one’s life on the line, with adequate awareness and preparation, and which has kept its charm intact over the centuries. Limits and freedom, an oxymoron which, referring to the mountain, becomes the close link in which the first term is the determining cause of the realization of the second.

The task of a review like Oltre le pette is to make it clear that, even in the mountains, freedoms have a limit, we cannot act as we want, without taking into account the profound delicacy and diversity of the environment that surrounds us. And, again, invite us to reflect on the costs and benefits that those who live above bear, often for an advantage that is also of the plains and cities.

For the first time, Oltre Le Vette will use Palazzo Bembo as the venue for many events: two exhibitions (a third will be held in Palazzo Fulcis) and numerous meetings with the authors will take place for a review in the exhibition, entitled “Words of paper and mountain”. The territorial enlargement project, which had already begun in the editions prior to the pandemic, resumes, with the aim of involving a wider public and making the exhibition felt as the heritage of the entire province. This year, 5 other Belluno municipalities are involved in the Oltre le Vette program and some of them will host events in the days preceding the start of the exhibition. The calendar is now defined and includes numerous events that will be advertised in the coming weeks, all with free admission with free offer: evenings of shows and meetings with the protagonists of the mountain, book presentations, conferences and conventions. For information www.oltrelevette.it.