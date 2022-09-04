Drama in Ireland, at the Glenbeigh Festival with races organized on the beach of the town that overlooks the southern coast of the country. In a trial reserved for ponies with very young boys in the saddle, Jack de Bromhead, the 13 son of Henry de Bromhead, the best hurdler coach of the last two seasons, fell and lost his life, who launched the rider Rachael Blackmore to historic victories (the first of a woman) in the Grand National of Aintree 2021 (Minella Times) and in the Gold Cup of Cheltenham 2022 (A Plus Tard). The fall of Jack de Bromhead was terrifying, the boy immediately appeared in desperate conditions to the first responders who tried to revive him, unfortunately noting his death after a few minutes.