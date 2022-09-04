Home Sports Horse racing, Jack de Bromhead died after falling at the age of 13, the baby jockey son of art
Sports

Horse racing, Jack de Bromhead died after falling at the age of 13, the baby jockey son of art

by admin
Horse racing, Jack de Bromhead died after falling at the age of 13, the baby jockey son of art

The Glenbeigh Festival accident with beach rides. Father Henry is the best jumper coach, Grand National and Gold Cup winner

Drama in Ireland, at the Glenbeigh Festival with races organized on the beach of the town that overlooks the southern coast of the country. In a trial reserved for ponies with very young boys in the saddle, Jack de Bromhead, the 13 son of Henry de Bromhead, the best hurdler coach of the last two seasons, fell and lost his life, who launched the rider Rachael Blackmore to historic victories (the first of a woman) in the Grand National of Aintree 2021 (Minella Times) and in the Gold Cup of Cheltenham 2022 (A Plus Tard). The fall of Jack de Bromhead was terrifying, the boy immediately appeared in desperate conditions to the first responders who tried to revive him, unfortunately noting his death after a few minutes.

Family

Jack was one of Henry de Bromhead’s three sons. He had a twin (Mia) and a younger sister, Giorgia, and he had already become very famous in the Irish pony racing circuit, for the remarkable qualities already exhibited despite his very young age. The Festival was immediately canceled.

September 4th – 6:47 pm

© breaking latest news

See also  The Chinese team won two golds and one bronze in two days of sorrow and joy. The short track speed skating World Cup Beijing ended | Chinese team | Dutch team | World Cup_Sina Technology

You may also like

Verona-Sampdoria 2-1: Caputo, Doig, own goal by Audero...

Damian: After losing, we have to face the...

False start of the Dolomites, the Villafranca raises...

Mourning in the world of TV: Cesare Pompilio,...

Ljungberg: The Gunners will always compete for the...

Formula 1: narrow victory for Verstappen in the...

Chinese player Luo Zongshi wins World Taekwondo Grand...

Gotti: “Two gifts to Bologna, then a drop...

80 points in 3 battles! The Nets abandoned...

Berrettini suffers but goes to the eighths Victory...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy