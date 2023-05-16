Benevento policeman on holiday in Tenerife dies at sea – Campania

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – BENEVENTO, MAY 16 – He dived into the sea but his friend never saw him re-emerge and after a few hours the rescuers recovered him lifeless. This is how a 22-year-old policeman died, Giuseppe Saudella, 22, from San Salvatore Telesino (Benevento), who had been on duty in Piacenza for a few months.



The young man was on vacation in Tenerife in the company of a fellow Carabiniere from Telese Terme, his longtime friend.



According to an initial reconstruction, the two would have rented a boat for a ride during which the anchor would have become entangled. Giuseppe, an expert swimmer, would have dived to free her and resume navigation, but the soldier who was waiting for him on board the boat never saw him again. When the alarm went off, the search at sea started and today, unfortunately, the young man’s body was returned.



It was the police and the mayor of San Salvatore Telesino, Fabio Romano, who informed the parents of what had happened.



The news quickly spread throughout the village and throughout the Telesina Valley, where the young man and his family are known.



Unanimous dismay and pain. (HANDLE).

