There is a lull in the center-right after the meeting between Meloni and Berlusconi at the Fratelli d’Italia headquarters. At the end, a joint note speaks of “unity of purpose and utmost cordiality and collaboration”. “Brothers of Italy and Forza Italia – it is announced – will present themselves united, with the other forces of the coalition, to consultations with Mattarella”. Berlusconi: “In government with Meloni for a strong executive”. The Third Pole denounces a Pd-M5s agreement “to divide up all the vice presidencies of the Chamber and Senate destined for the opposition”
Berlusconi: I indicate Cattaneo, head of the Camera group, Ronzulli Senato
Calenda: unique groups with Iv. There will be federation by November
«By November we will have the federation and we will create single groups. The presidency of the federation will be up to me and the decisions will be taken by a collegial body. We are moving quickly to create a single party ». This was stated by the leader of Action Carlo Calenda to Tg1 Mattina explaining the path taken by his party and by Matteo Renzi’s Italia Viva
Calenda, I go to consultations with group leaders
“Renzi will not be at the consultations, I’ll go with the group leaders and the president of Italia Viva.” This was stated by the leader of Action Carlo Calenda on Tg1 Mattina.