There is a lull in the center-right after the meeting between Meloni and Berlusconi at the Fratelli d’Italia headquarters. At the end, a joint note speaks of “unity of purpose and utmost cordiality and collaboration”. “Brothers of Italy and Forza Italia – it is announced – will present themselves united, with the other forces of the coalition, to consultations with Mattarella”. Berlusconi: “In government with Meloni for a strong executive”. The Third Pole denounces a Pd-M5s agreement “to divide up all the vice presidencies of the Chamber and Senate destined for the opposition”