Beto O’Rourke announces death of his mother

Former El Paso Congressman Beto O’Rourke Mourns the Death of His Mother, Melissa

Former El Paso Congressman Beto O’Rourke announced the passing of his mother, Melissa O’Rourke, on Sunday morning. Melissa had been battling aggressive stage 4 bladder cell cancer since late July 2022.

“Our beautiful mom passed away from this world early this morning, joining our sister and dad,” Beto O’Rourke shared on social media.

Melissa O’Rourke, a prominent figure in the El Paso community, was born and raised in the city. She was known as the owner of the former retail establishment, Charlotte’s Furniture, on Mesa Street in west El Paso. The store was originally opened by her parents on Raynolds Street in 1951 and became a fixture in the community.

Melissa is survived by her daughter Charlotte, a nurse, and her son Beto. The O’Rourke family has faced multiple tragedies in recent years, as Melissa’s husband Pat O’Rourke passed away in a bicycle accident in July 2001, and their daughter Erin died at the age of 42 in December 2022.

Charlotte, Melissa’s daughter, described her mother as the strongest, kindest, and most supportive person she knew. She expressed gratitude for the time she was able to spend caring for her mother and being by her side throughout her treatments.

Melissa O’Rourke was also known for her support of her son Beto during his 2020 presidential campaign and her own run in the 2022 Texas gubernatorial race. Many in the community remember her as a positive force and a proud mother and grandmother.

“An angel, a very kind heart, proud of her family, and such a positive light,” said one of her former schoolmates.

Melissa O’Rourke graduated from Loretto Academy and was 75 years old at the time of her passing. Her death comes as a profound loss to the El Paso community, where she was known for her strength, positivity, and dedication to helping others.

Share this: Facebook

X

