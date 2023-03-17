news-txt”>

Environmental activists daubed the facade of Palazzo Vecchio in Florence with orange paint and were blocked by the mayor Dario Nardella who was carrying out an inspection on the Arengario at that very moment. The episode happened recently. The tourists who were in the square began to boo the environmentalists. According to what is learned, they would belong to the last generation group.

Cleaning operations are already underway on the facade of Palazzo Vecchio, which was smeared this morning by some environmentalists with orange paint. Among those participating in the cleaning of the stone cladding there is also the mayor Dario Nardella who has climbed onto a mobile scaffolding equipped with a water hose and a brush with which he personally removes the dirt from the facade. Nardella, according to reconstructions, was on site for an inspection when the blitz was triggered and intervened to block the perpetrators.

Palazzo Vecchio in Florence smeared, Nardella also cleans: ‘They are barbarians’

“They are barbarians. This is not how you protest, they should defend civilization”, Nardella told the first reporters who flocked to Palazzo Vecchio. with orange paint. The mayor was in Piazza della Signoria for an inspection while the activists went into action. He himself intervened in turn to block one by giving support to the traffic police who were launching in pursuit. Luckily there were expert restorers in the square, present for other interventions on a sculpture; this made it possible to intervene correctly immediately to remove the paint, using water, and limiting the damage. The timeliness of this intervention is considered fundamental. Firefighters are also on site.

The Last Generation Reclamation

“This morning around 10:30 two citizens part of the campaign Let’s not pay for fossils, promoted by Ultima Generazione, Scientist Rebellion and Vigils against deaths at sea, daubed the entrance to Palazzo della Signoria in Florence with washable orange paint, using two fire extinguishers. Today’s action follows the rejection in the budget committee of the Senate of the Republic of some amendments to a bill concerning the cut of various environmentally harmful subsidies (SAD) which took place yesterday, March 16 “. This is what we read in a note released by Last generation.