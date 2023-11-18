Board of Directors approved report on verification of registration requirements to director of the CRC – news

Those nominated for that position who wish to present observations on the report may do so at the General Secretariat of the environmental corporation.

In compliance with the established schedule, the socialization of the requirements verification report of the candidates for the position of general director of that environmental Corporation for the institutional period between January 1 from 2024 to December 31, 2027.

The evaluation of the applicants’ requirements was carried out by the commission appointed by members of the Board of Directors, which ran from November 7 to 16, which examined the resumes, guaranteeing compliance with all the requirements established in the Law.

Applicants who wish to make observations on the report may do so at the General Secretariat of the CRC, on November 20, 21 and 22, 2023, from 8:00 am to 11:30 am and from 2:00 pm to 4:30 pm., where on November 23, 24 and 27 the study of claims presented will be carried out and the report and responses to the claims will be presented in a session of the Board of Directors.

The president of the Board of Directors, Elías Larrahondo Carabalí, Governor of Cauca, stated that the election process of the general director of the CRC has been carried out within the times established in the schedule and has all the standards of transparency. “We are sure that the election of the next General Director of the CRC will be an important milestone for environmental strengthening in the department of Cauca.”

Whoever is elected as the new director of the CRC will replace Yesid González Duque, who in December 2019 was re-elected for the 2020-2023 period.