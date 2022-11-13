It will still be Dario Bond the president of the Committee of the Fund of the Communes of the Border, or the assignment will pass to a Lombard, for example the same councilor for the Mountains Massimo Sartori? If Fratelli d’Italia has suggested to the Minister of Regional Affairs and Autonomies, Roberto Calderoli, the name of Bond, it is known that Forza Italia would turn up its nose for the turn of the shoulders of the Feltre. And here the League could take the opportunity to claim an assignment that does not distribute prebends to those who manage it, but millions to the territories, certainly many.

Sartori is a Lombard executive appreciated even in opposition circles, even in the province of Belluno. But we know that next spring there will be elections in Lombardy, and therefore Sartori could stay in his footsteps, perhaps indicating another name. Even a Venetian League, perhaps from Treviso, one of those, however, who know the high lands. And here for a few hours the name of Angela Colmelleredi Miane.

At the moment, the only candidate on the field for Bond’s succession is Bond himself. In the sense that the Brothers of Italy proposed to Calderoli to keep him in his place and he, Bond, accepted, even without taking a euro. An almost red lane, however, to return to the Region in the 2025 elections. Colmellere? She was taken by surprise by the proposal, and has some concerns, also considering the latest developments.

The confirmation of Bond and, even more so, the appointment of a possible replacement are intertwined with what could be a review of the management criteria of the Fund. In Lombardy, the so-called large area projects have been going on for some time, although not far from the borders. In short, the focus is on large infrastructural works.

In the province of Belluno this orientation began to show itself with the direction De Menechthen Saviane, then Bond again. But often with some critical issues on the part of border administrators. Critical issues which were countered by the growing unease of those colleagues of theirs – the furthest from the border – who felt undeservedly out of any game.

The new president will have to start from this clarification to be made first of all within the Belluno area and then with Trento and Bolzano. And if it were with a Lombard driving? In truth, this is the great fear that has been felt for a few days, especially along the border area, where the Belluno management and coordination with the Province has been greatly appreciated for the ability to juggle local options and wider opportunities. breath. In recent years, however, Trento and all in all they let it go. Not anymore, apparently. Also because the interview we publish with the mayor of Fiera di Primiero, on this page, certifies precisely that unease that President Fugatti has evoked on the part of its mayors.