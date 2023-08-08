Home » Brawl between condominiums in Quarto, nine people reported – News
News

Brawl between condominiums in Quarto, nine people reported – News

by admin
Brawl between condominiums in Quarto, nine people reported – News

Nine people were reported by the carabinieri in Quarto (Naples), after a brawl that saw three families living in the same building in via Puoti face each other. A story of old grudges, which exploded last night first with insults and then with a violent uproar, which woke up the neighbors and caused a call to 112.


The Carabinieri of the Quarto lieutenancy arrived with the fight still in progress. Nine people blocked and reported. For one of these, a 56-year-old with a clean record, hand injuries due to a blow of the scissors planted by one of the contenders.

breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

See also  [Foresight review]The worst plan?U.S. military aircraft enters Taiwan and opens infrared bomb hatch | C-17 transport aircraft | Waste green | Jiangsu and Zhejiang explosion of students

You may also like

Volodymyr Ostapchuk Positive Bohdan Bushe got into a...

Powerball Jackpot Soars to $145 Million: August 7...

Eln announced the capture of two members of...

Government approves introduction of 40% tax on bank...

Promoting National Fitness: Xi Jinping’s Strategy for a...

In Kastamonu, drugs came out of granulated sugar!...

Pope Francis says the Catholic Church “is open...

Style Capital sells the majority of Zimmermann to...

Stunning report from AFAD for Erdogan’s hometown

José Luis Perales denies rumors about his death

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy