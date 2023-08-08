Brawl between condominiums in Quarto, nine people reported – News

Nine people were reported by the carabinieri in Quarto (Naples), after a brawl that saw three families living in the same building in via Puoti face each other. A story of old grudges, which exploded last night first with insults and then with a violent uproar, which woke up the neighbors and caused a call to 112.





The Carabinieri of the Quarto lieutenancy arrived with the fight still in progress. Nine people blocked and reported. For one of these, a 56-year-old with a clean record, hand injuries due to a blow of the scissors planted by one of the contenders.



breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

