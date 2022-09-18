Home News Brawl in the center of Vittorio Veneto, a 34-year-old stabbed: an arrest
News

Brawl in the center of Vittorio Veneto, a 34-year-old stabbed: an arrest

by admin
Brawl in the center of Vittorio Veneto, a 34-year-old stabbed: an arrest

VITTORIO VENETO. Brawl between foreigners in the center of Vittorio Veneto, a few steps from the town hall. It happened late yesterday afternoon, just after 6pm, when a violent discussion broke out between four Moroccans, all belonging to the same group resulted in an attack.

According to what has been learned, the four were part of the same group. Probably it was a misplaced word that triggered the fight. Three of them fought against a 35-year-old. A knife also appeared in the fight.

On the ground remained the 35-year-old who was rescued by an ambulance and transported to the hospital where he recovered a 10-day prognosis for stab wounds. As soon as they heard of the fight, the carabinieri set out to hunt down the attackers and one, on the recommendation of the stabbing victim, was found a couple of hours later. It is a 25-year-old Moroccan who was arrested for opposing the control of the carabinieri. Investigations underway to trace the identity of the other two Moroccans.

See also  He gets lost on his bike in the Monti del Sole: Cnsas recovers him and the e-bike

You may also like

Sardinia, the mines of Pertusola are back. But...

Alluvione Marche, in Cantiano which has also lost...

He changes a large sum of money into...

American tourist rescued on the Forcella Lagazuoi

The cold air in the north has been...

Without services and depopulated: a dowry of 2.1...

Shot in the night in a market in...

Flood in the Marche, the family saved from...

Lignano, two men caught by cardiocirculatory arrest

Hiker taken ill in the Mis valley

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy