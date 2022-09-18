VITTORIO VENETO. Brawl between foreigners in the center of Vittorio Veneto, a few steps from the town hall. It happened late yesterday afternoon, just after 6pm, when a violent discussion broke out between four Moroccans, all belonging to the same group resulted in an attack.

According to what has been learned, the four were part of the same group. Probably it was a misplaced word that triggered the fight. Three of them fought against a 35-year-old. A knife also appeared in the fight.

On the ground remained the 35-year-old who was rescued by an ambulance and transported to the hospital where he recovered a 10-day prognosis for stab wounds. As soon as they heard of the fight, the carabinieri set out to hunt down the attackers and one, on the recommendation of the stabbing victim, was found a couple of hours later. It is a 25-year-old Moroccan who was arrested for opposing the control of the carabinieri. Investigations underway to trace the identity of the other two Moroccans.