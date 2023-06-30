Brescia, a school pole and a community hub for the Don Bosco district – design competition – open procedure

Delivery 1st degree by 15 September 2023

The Municipality of Brescia has announced a European competition for the creation of a school pole and community hub inserted in the Don Bosco district, within the Sustainable Urban Development Strategy program “The School at the Center of the Future. The regeneration of the south-west area of ​​Brescia starts from the schools” undertaken by the administration from 2021.

The goal is the creation of one experimental and innovative structure which, in addition to the primary functions of teaching and school activities for the 0-14 age group, can welcome other sections of the population by offering services, courses and workshops for the local community, with the idea of replicate the model in other districts of the city area subject to redevelopment interventions.

It is in fact a portion of the city characterized by the presence of a mix of critical issues in environmental and social terms but, at the same time, also the most dynamic area of ​​the city in terms of population growth.

They are identified for the planning stage 4 lotswhich can be developed with different timing:

LOTTO 1 | Creation of the Community Hub and the lower secondary school

LOTTO 2 | Expansion and energy requalification of the Kindergarten

LOTTO 3 | Construction of the primary school

LOTTO 4 | Demolition of the existing lower secondary school “Bettinzoli” and construction of the new urban park.

Morphologically the area is mainly flatbordering to the north with the Oratory of S. Maria in Silva, to the south with via Caleppe and Parco Gallo, to the east with via Corfù and via Privata de Vitalis and to the west with via Nisida and, despite the presence of various building structures , can be understood as a large open green space interposed between urbanized areas, thanks also to the presence of numerous trees and rows of trees that connect the gardens of via Sardegna with the Parco Gallo located to the south.

The maximum cost of the intervention to be carried out (financial framework, including the cost of the works, design costs, construction management, testing, safety costs, tender costs and sums available to the Contracting Authority) is set at the amount of 19,850,000 euros including VAT.

COMPETITION PROCEDURE

The competition will take place, free of charge and anonymously, exclusively electronically on the concorrimi.it platform and is divided into two stages:

il first degree – elaboration of idea proposals – is aimed at selecting FIVE idea proposals, to be admitted to the second degree. The second degree – project elaboration – it is aimed at identifying the best project among those presented by the admitted competitors. Papers required – 1st degree

illustrative and technical report (max 8 pages) to describe the proposed conceptual solution that you think you want to develop in the 2nd degree

an A0 graphics table to graphically explain the contents of the report Evaluation criteria – 1st degree Quality of the masterplan proposal in relation to its inclusion in the landscape, and the compliance with the requests of the DIP regarding the routes, the location of the main functions and the mitigation of phenomena extreme weather conditions | up to 40 points Quality of the proposal in relation to the aspects of connection between the various elements of the school campus and the Community HUB | up to 20 points

Quality of the proposal in relation to the functional aspects and originality, creativity and flexibility of the school spaces | up to 40 points

award

1st classified: 91,050 euros (down payment on the amount of 182,100 euros of the ETP)

2nd – 5th classified: 19.000 euro

Announcement and documentation

[ lascuolaalcentrodelfuturo.concorrimi.it ]

