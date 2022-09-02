TOASTS – A 47-year-old woman, Giuseppina Fumarolawas shot and killed this morning in Villa Castelli by her 52-year-old ex-partner, Vito Sussa, who then committed suicide by hanging himself in his home. According to an initial reconstruction of the investigators, as soon as the woman got out of the car to enter the tailor shop where she was employed, at around 7 am, she Sussa would have fired two shots at chest height.

He lived 80 meters from the textile company in which Fumarola worked and the video surveillance cameras, acquired by the carabinieri, would have resumed the ambush. There was nothing for her to do. The 52-year-old mason, passionate about hunting, then reached his home and hanged himself.



The reliefs of the carabinieri in the house of Sessa in Villa Castelli

According to the first findings of the military, the rifle was regularly detained. And the two, according to the first testimonies, had had a relationship of which the man did not accept the end. There are no complaints. At Sussa’s home, three rifles and a pistol were found and confiscated.

The woman had two children born of a previous relationship with another man. At the scene of the murder, a few meters from the entrance of the textile company where the victim worked, the carabinieri and the local police of Villa Castelli intervened, coordinated by the public prosecutor of Brindisi, Paola Palumbo. Some of the victim’s colleagues fell ill after the discovery of the murder.

Mayor

“As a parent I am angry and upset, you cannot hear this news. The whole community of Villa Castelli is shocked by what happened”. Thus the mayor of Villa Castelli, Giovanni Barletta, comments on the tragedy that shook his community. “I think we met no later than three or four days ago, on the occasion of a musical event in the village,” she continues.

“Here we all know each other, we are just over 9 thousand inhabitants”, he goes on. “At this moment I want to express my personal closeness and that of the whole common to the woman’s two children and family. And at the same time I want to launch an appeal for reflection: it is necessary to work daily on human relationships and in particular on the respect for women “, says the mayor.” Days like March 8 are not enough, “he adds. “Everyone’s effort is needed. It is not possible that tragedies like the one of today will continue to happen.”