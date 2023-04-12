The General Assembly of the Uniformed Citizens Corps Regau recognized the commitment of their former chairman Friedrich Feichtinger: He was unanimously appointed an honorary member.

At the General Assembly, Chairman Mario Niederfriniger introduced the eight members who had joined the previous year. He expressed confidence that these youngsters would bring fresh impetus to the club. Commander Hubert Niederfriniger gave an outlook on the program of events and presented the plans for the new music home.

Franz Chovanec and Rudolf Prehofer received the guard sign for 50 years of membership. Rudolf Löberbauer was awarded the Gold Medal of Merit. The State Association of the Civil Guards also awarded Rudolf Lacher and Claus Pohn the Bronze Medal of Honor of the Colonel Schick Order for their services to the Civil Guard.

Finally, Josef Baumgartner, the honorary commander of the civil guard, announced his retirement from active club life at the general assembly. At the same time, however, he emphasized that he wanted to continue to passively participate in the various deployments. Baumgartner was an active member of the Regau Civil Guard for 64 years and its commander from 1974 to 2009.

