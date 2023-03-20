Ballusti “Immigration, tam-tam: ‘Now that Meloni is there, we won’t leave anymore’: ‘I thought about crossing the sea, says K., 21, a Nigerian, but I heard that this woman was just elected and will not accept plus the migrants arriving in her area… I came to Libya to have hope, but… I don’t know if this woman will authorize more landings. I want to go back home'” (Libero, 2.12.’22). “Assault on Italy. Alarm: they don’t stop anymore. Continuous departures from Libya” (Libero, 13.3.’23). But don’t take the wine from him?

Ballista. “Cultural defeat: soft books with Putin and hard books with Zelensky climb the charts… In first place, overtaking Prince Harry, the prince of Noantri’s forcaiolismo, Marco Travaglio, who entitles his book of jokes released by the publisher Paper First ‘ Ignorants of War’… Serious books that explain how things stand, those by Vittorio Emanuele Parsi or Andrea Graziosi’s struggle to climb the charts… We have not been able to contrast better the atmosphere in which these booklets float. Where did we go wrong?” (Pierluigi Battista, Huffington Post, 13.3). You could have banned them by law. Or impose by decree the purchase of yours. But you are still in time.

Georgia Calimera. “I find myself leading a nation like Italy in perhaps the most complex moment in its history since the end of the Second World War: you try to tackle one problem and another opens up. I wasn’t lucky” (Giorgia Meloni, FdI, Prime Minister, 13.3). First the Solo plan, then the fascist massacres and the Borghese coup, then the oil crisis, then red terrorism and the Moro kidnapping, then Ustica and the Bologna massacre, then the Ambrosiano crash and the P2 lodge, then the massacres of the mafia, Tangentopoli and the devaluation of the lira, then the Cirio and Parmalat crashes, then the Covid pandemic and finally the Meloni government: they all happen to her, just because she is small and black.

The division of tasks. “Saving Bakhmut, answering Putin’s cook. It’s time to send the exterminating angels from heaven to repel the repulsive militias of carnage… with a sacrosanct apocalypse of fire” (Giuliano Ferrara, Sheet, 15.3). So in summary: the bad ones make carnage, we good ones exterminate.

Exchange of person. “Xi flies to Moscow and wants to talk to Zelensky, but he is increasingly belligerent” (Sheet, 14.3). Zelensky wages war on Donbass, Putin on Ukraine (among other things), the US everywhere and the bellicose is the only one who has never waged any.

The thought counts. “Cospito and the desire to put thoughts in a cell” (Iuri Maria Prado, Reformist, 16.3). The thought that shoots a manager in the legs and places a bomb at the Fossano barracks to make a massacre of carabinieri students.

Slurp. “Our time, our share. Sunday 26 February, a date that will mark our history. Opened at dawn by the tragic massacre of migrants and closed with the surprise victory of Elly Schlein” (Marco Damilano, Tomorrow, 10.3). An hour marked by destiny beats in the sky of our homeland. The hour of irrevocable decisions.

Save the date. “The funeral of grillism” (Vittorio Macioce, Newspaper, 11.3). Another?

Although. “The usual companions. The left tries Giorgia even if she sees Netanyahu” (Renato Farina, Libero, 10.3). Or maybe because of it.

The ostrich of Messina. “One week Di Battista and Di Cesare are on one channel while Orsini and Travaglio are on the other, and vice versa. We need a good weekly debate with unified networks: Di Battista, Orsini, Di Cesare and Travaglio. Just them. All together. Without forcing us to change the channel” (Sebastiano Messina, Republic, 9.3). No, come on, then you risk learning something.

I’ll be frank. “Urso: ‘The axis with France must also involve Germany'” (Truth, 11.3). Eh, but then what is the axis with France?

The headlines of the week/1. “And now the Democratic Party is scary… Travaglio against Schlein… A caricature and a title steeped in misogyny” (Angela Azzaro, Reformist, 14.3). “Schlein was depicted with an enormous caricature that mangled her physical characteristics according to some stereotypes that recall, perhaps unintentionally, anti-Semitic propaganda” (Federico Bosco, Sheet, 14.3). “Elly Schlein’s caricature on the Done. The visual code of anti-Semitism and freedom of the press” (Demetrio Paparoni, Tomorrow, 15.3). These don’t fit at all.

The title of the week/2. “’Arrest Putin, he is a child thief’” (Libero, 18.3). “Yes, the communists ate (Ukrainian) children” (Newspaper, 18.3). They improve: before they ate them, now they just kidnap them.

The title of the week/3. “Fininvest never a penny from the mafias” (Marina Berlusconi, Republic, 17.3). In fact it was Fininvest who paid the mafia.

The title of the week/4. “Yes to the connection on the Strait. Salvini: ‘It will be the greenest bridge in the world‘” (Newspaper, 17.3). Because of the algae, when it collapses.

The title of the week/5. “The wanted tsar like Milosevic: so even the negotiations are moving away” (Lorenzo Cremonesi, Corriere della Sera, 18.3). Luckily: we were just thinking.