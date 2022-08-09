The third pole will be made, but still no agreement with Renzi. Carlo Calenda now shows himself to be cautious: “We are talking, we are discussing – he explains – but, given how it went with the Democratic Party, until the symbols are deposited I am not unbalanced”. In the interview with the director of La Stampa, Massimo Giannini, for the broadcast “30 minutes to the maximum”, the leader of Action returns to the break with Enrico Letta, who «can legitimately say that I was wrong, but he cannot say that he is not warned. At a certain point, I no longer understood with what agreement we presented ourselves in front of the voters – he says – in our last meeting I said to him: “Enrico, you’re doing bullshit, people like this won’t understand, I can’t stay there”. So, he made the choice ». He now he does not bet on the electoral result, even though he believes he will exceed 10%, but he explains that he is aiming for “an operation similar to that of Rome, where they gave us 6% and we got 20%”. Then he throws the challenge to the right, which “with the third pole on the field will not win, Meloni must be stopped at the proportional to the Senate, that’s the battle”.

Giannini interviews Calenda: “Letta wanted to keep goat and cabbage, he will have to explain it to the voters” news/calenda_il_terzo_polo_si_fara_ma_ancora_nessun_accordo_con_renzi_letta_puo_dire_che_ho_sbagliato_ma_non_che_non_lo_avess-5852238/&el=player_ex_5851700″>

Giannini interviews Calenda: “With the third pole the right will not win. Meloni must be stopped at the proportional to the Senate” news/calenda_il_terzo_polo_si_fara_ma_ancora_nessun_accordo_con_renzi_letta_puo_dire_che_ho_sbagliato_ma_non_che_non_lo_avess-5852238/&el=player_ex_5851620″>