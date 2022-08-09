Home News Calenda: “The third pole will be made but still no agreement with Renzi. Read? He can say that I was wrong but not that I didn’t warn him “
News

Calenda: “The third pole will be made but still no agreement with Renzi. Read? He can say that I was wrong but not that I didn’t warn him “

by admin
Calenda: “The third pole will be made but still no agreement with Renzi. Read? He can say that I was wrong but not that I didn’t warn him “

The third pole will be made, but still no agreement with Renzi. Carlo Calenda now shows himself to be cautious: “We are talking, we are discussing – he explains – but, given how it went with the Democratic Party, until the symbols are deposited I am not unbalanced”. In the interview with the director of La Stampa, Massimo Giannini, for the broadcast “30 minutes to the maximum”, the leader of Action returns to the break with Enrico Letta, who «can legitimately say that I was wrong, but he cannot say that he is not warned. At a certain point, I no longer understood with what agreement we presented ourselves in front of the voters – he says – in our last meeting I said to him: “Enrico, you’re doing bullshit, people like this won’t understand, I can’t stay there”. So, he made the choice ». He now he does not bet on the electoral result, even though he believes he will exceed 10%, but he explains that he is aiming for “an operation similar to that of Rome, where they gave us 6% and we got 20%”. Then he throws the challenge to the right, which “with the third pole on the field will not win, Meloni must be stopped at the proportional to the Senate, that’s the battle”.

Giannini interviews Calenda: “Letta wanted to keep goat and cabbage, he will have to explain it to the voters”

news/calenda_il_terzo_polo_si_fara_ma_ancora_nessun_accordo_con_renzi_letta_puo_dire_che_ho_sbagliato_ma_non_che_non_lo_avess-5852238/&el=player_ex_5851700″>

Giannini interviews Calenda: “With the third pole the right will not win. Meloni must be stopped at the proportional to the Senate”

news/calenda_il_terzo_polo_si_fara_ma_ancora_nessun_accordo_con_renzi_letta_puo_dire_che_ho_sbagliato_ma_non_che_non_lo_avess-5852238/&el=player_ex_5851620″>

Giannini interviews Calenda: “We will find an agreement with Renzi. The leader? Could also be a woman”

news/calenda_il_terzo_polo_si_fara_ma_ancora_nessun_accordo_con_renzi_letta_puo_dire_che_ho_sbagliato_ma_non_che_non_lo_avess-5852238/&el=player_ex_5851408″>

See also  Asolo, they empty the shop, steal credit cards and yank the owner, reported in three

You may also like

Hua Xuejian hosted a video conference on the...

Caluso, independent civil protection from the brigade

Antica Osteria, the art of hospitality and family...

The province’s video conference on epidemic prevention and...

Murder judge Scopelliti, commemoration without the Calabria Region

News丨The effect of the vehicle purchase tax policy...

Stolen and abandoned around the city: 45 bicycles...

Lentiai mourns Mario Deon, entrepreneur and football president

Aid decree bis, there is the signature of...

3 local epidemics have occurred in Chongqing since...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy