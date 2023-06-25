Candidate for queen of El Carmen fainted on stage during the election

Gema Loor Párraga, candidate for queen of the El Carmen canton, fainted in the middle of the stage.

Gema Loor Párraga, candidate for queen of the canton El CarmenManabí province, fainted in the middle of the stage.

On the night of the last Saturday, June 24, 2023, the election of the queen of this Manabita canton was held.

This act is one of those planned in honor of the commemoration of the 56 years of cantonization from El Carmen.

The queen candidate suffered a health mishap, which worried the organizers, guests and attendees.

It all happened when the candidate Gema Loor was trying to give her message to the public.

She was addressing the audience when she collapsed in the middle of the stage.

The master of ceremonies immediately took her in his arms and prevented her from falling directly to the platform.

Police officers and firefighters they immediately moved her to the dressing room to recover.

It was reported that Miss Gema Loor’s state of health is stable.

In the end the issue was not just a scare. It is presumed that she was tired about the strong rehearsals.

At the end of the night, María José Giler Mendoza was elected as the new sovereign of the “Manabí golden gate“.

The new sovereign was crowned and proclaimed by the mayoress Mayra Cruz García.

In addition to the reign, María José also kept the designation of Miss Friendship.

