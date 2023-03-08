On Wednesday, March 8, two more quarter-finalists of the Champions League – “Bavaria” and “Milan” – were determined based on the results of the return matches of the 1/8 finals in Munich and London. As you know, Chelsea and Benfica won the right to continue fighting in the tournament the day before.

Champions League. 1/8 finals. Return matches

“Bavaria” (Germany) – “PSG” (France) – 2:0 (Shupo-Moting, 61, Gnabri, 90).

The first match was 1:0 .

The finalists of the 2019/2020 Champions League, who are leading in their national championships, met at the Allianz Arena in Munich. At the same time, Messi and his teammates flew to Germany not only with a one-goal deficit, but also without the team’s best scorer, the Brazilian Neymar, who was out until the end of the season due to an injury.

From the first minutes of the meeting (by the way, the 150th for Messi in the Champions League), there was such a fight on the field that sparks were flying. In the first half, both of them could have scored, but the opponents went to the break with zero on the scoreboard (by the way, “Bayern” is the only team that did not miss a single goal in the first half of the Champions League this season).

The Germans, who are unbeaten at home in all competitions since January 7, 2022, scored early in the second 45 minutes, but to the delight of the visitors, Schupo-Moting’s goal was ruled out for offside. But soon the players of “Bavaria” worked brilliantly in pressing against Verratti, and the irrepressible 33-year-old Cameroonian Shupo-Moting scored almost into an empty net – 1:0. Such is the irony of fate: five of the last six goals of “Bavaria” against “PSG” in the Champions League were scored by players who previously played for… the Parisian club (Schupo-Moting — 3 and Coman — 2).

Of course, in the remaining time, the champion of France went all-in and tried to lay siege to the goal of “Bavaria”. In vain. Moreover, in the 90th minute, Gnabry “buried” PSG in a counterattack – 2:0.

In vain, it turns out, Messi and company trained before the penalty shootout. It was not necessary. Now the quarter-final stage of the Champions League will be watched on TV by the star (and not so) players of the Parisian club. For the sixth time in the last eight draws.

“Tottenham” (England) – “Milan” (Italy) – 0:0. In the 77th minute, Romero (Tottenham) was sent off.

The first match was 0:1 .

The confrontation between the former clubs of Serhiy Rebrov and Andriy Shevchenko started 10 minutes late due to the fact that the teams’ buses arrived late at the stadium due to traffic jams in London (the day before, the start of the meeting between “Chelsea” and “Borussia” was delayed for the same reason).

The players of “Tottenham” had an additional incentive to recover after the failure in Milan. Spurs boss Antonio Conte was in charge of the side for the first time since missing a month due to gall bladder surgery.

But Londoners frankly disappointed. Only two shots on the plane of the goal of “Milan” for the entire match, the last minutes in the minority and a well-deserved exit from the Champions League.

In the remaining matches for tickets to the quarterfinals of the Champions League, they will play: March 14 – “Manchester City” – “Leipzig” (first match – 1:1), “Porto” – “Inter” (0:1); March 15 – “Real” – “Liverpool” (5:2), “Napoli” – “Eintracht” (2:0).

