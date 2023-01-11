Home News Changsha Public Security Bureau held a police flag-raising ceremony to celebrate the third Chinese People’s Police Day- Sanxiang Vientiane- Hunan Online
Changsha Public Security Bureau held a police flag-raising ceremony to celebrate the third Chinese People's Police Day

Raise the police flag, revisit the oath, keep the original heart and forge ahead

Changsha Public Security Bureau held a police flag raising ceremony to celebrate the third Chinese People’s Police Day

Changsha Evening News, January 10th (all-media reporter Nie Yingrong, correspondent Liu Siyan) Hold the flag and march forward bravely, forge ahead on a new journey! On the 10th, the Changsha Municipal Public Security Bureau held a grand police flag raising ceremony to celebrate the third Chinese People’s Police Day. Liu Xinliang, deputy mayor and director of the Municipal Public Security Bureau, attended the meeting.

At 8:30 am on the 10th, the police flag raising ceremony officially began. “Welcome to the police flag!” Following the command issued by the commander, the flag-guarding phalanx composed of public security special police walked towards the flag-raising platform with neat and vigorous steps. “Raise the police flag, play and sing the “Police Song of the Chinese People’s Police”, salute!” Amidst the loud police song, the police flag was slowly raised. All the policemen stood in awe, saluted the police flag, and sang the “Police Song of the Chinese People’s Police” in unison.

After the flag was raised, all the policemen faced the police flag, raised their right hands high, clenched their fists over their shoulders, and faced the police flag to review the oath of the people’s police of the public security organs. The oath is sonorous and powerful, and the spirit is high-spirited and heroic, demonstrating the belief and determination of Changsha Public Security to abide by the original aspiration, shoulder the mission, unite and work hard, and forge ahead.

See also  A total of 132 confirmed cases were reported in Si County, Anhui, and 227 new asymptomatic infections were reported - Xinhua English.news.cn

On the same day, the public security organs of all districts and counties (cities) in Changsha simultaneously held activities such as raising the police flag and reviewing the oath of the people’s police of the public security organs.

Source: Changsha Evening News

