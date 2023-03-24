Charges were brought against two employees of the state road construction company for negligent homicide. The penalty here is up to five years in prison. The two are said to have failed to comply with their control obligations.

Plate has been rusty for years

The defective concrete slab that fell on the A3 in mid-November 2020 and killed a driver is said to have rusted for years. As early as 2008, according to the indictment, it was intentionally installed incorrectly without taking corrosion protection into account. A statics report had already established this at the time.

But then there was no action for 12 years. Originally, the public prosecutor had investigated 17 suspects. One died, and no suspicion had arisen against 13 others.