ChievoVerona bankruptcy, curators distrust Campedelli – Veneto

(ANSA) – VERONA, JUNE 08 – Two weeks after the auction announcement for the sale of the Chievo brand after the bankruptcy of the company of former president Luca Campedelli, declared by the Court of Verona on June 24, the two bankruptcy trustees, Renzo Panozzo and Luca Toninelli, with a press release, specified the position of the curatorship, the day after the presentation of the team, ChievoVigasio, with Luca Campedelli appointed honorary president.



“The bankruptcy is the owner of the serial number, still existing thanks to the provisional exercise, and of the registered trademarks ‘Chievo’ and ‘Chievo Verona’ – said the curators -; the ‘Bottagisio’ center is owned by a subsidiary of the bankrupt company” . “It is not even conceivable – they continued – the use of the assets of the Chievo Verona company, including the brand, the serial number, the goodwill and its subsidiaries, without the authorization of the Court”. “No person is authorized to use trademarks, symbols that recall the team, allusions to the continuity of the bankruptcy’s business that is still operating; the procedural bodies have already taken steps to defend the bankruptcy’s property in all its forms , reserving the right to act in all the competent offices for the prosecution of any illegal conduct, as infringement of the trademark, unfair competition in various respects, distraction, bid rigging and for the protection of all the rights of the bankrupt, of the mass of the creditors and any future successful bidders of the company branch referred to in the current tender”, concluded the bankruptcy trustees. (HANDLE).

