global current affairs

4AsYrQQ9UHv article Burst in the middle of the night! The Fed announced a 50 basis point rate hike! <a data-ail="632452" target="_blank" href="https://www.breakinglatest.news/category/world/" >world</a>.huanqiu.com

4AsPfGsj2pE article France beats Morocco 2-0 to advance to final with Argentina <a data-ail="632452" target="_blank" href="https://www.breakinglatest.news/category/world/" >world</a>.huanqiu.com

4AsKsbHdub1 article The <a data-ail="632452" target="_blank" href="https://www.breakinglatest.news/tag/united-states/" >United States</a> plans to “block” more than 30 Chinese companies this week, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs responded <a data-ail="632452" target="_blank" href="https://www.breakinglatest.news/category/world/" >world</a>.huanqiu.com

4AsMFYPKlHg article Korean media: From the space station to the moon, the reason why <a data-ail="632452" target="_blank" href="https://www.breakinglatest.news/tag/china/" >China</a> is developing rice in space oversea.huanqiu.com

4AscjkFe78x article The largest in the country! with full force! The highest level in history! <a data-ail="632452" target="_blank" href="https://www.breakinglatest.news/tag/china/" >china</a>.huanqiu.com