China Internet Conference 2023: Achievements, Innovations, and Future Prospects

The 2023 China Internet Conference: Achievements and Plans for the Future

On July 18, the 2023 (22nd) China Internet Conference took place in Beijing. The opening ceremony was attended by Zhang Yunming, member of the party group and vice minister of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, who delivered a keynote speech highlighting the remarkable achievements of China‘s internet industry since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.

Zhang Yunming emphasized the continuous growth of the internet industry in China, with a steady increase in industrial development and the expanding number of users. Notably, the number of internet users has reached a staggering 1.067 billion, while the number of 5G mobile phone users has exceeded 650 million. China has built the world‘s largest and most technologically advanced 5G network and boasts over 760 million active users of IPv6.

The development of converged applications has also been a focus, with the industrial Internet industry scale surpassing 1.2 trillion yuan. China currently has over 240 influential industrial Internet platforms and more than 260,000 service companies. Moreover, the market environment has seen significant improvements, with solutions to user rights infringement through APPs and telecommunications network fraud continuously advancing. The average tariff per unit of mobile network traffic has dropped by more than 95%, while inclusive services have deepened and become more solid.

Zhang Yunming further stressed the importance of studying and implementing General Secretary Xi Jinping’s thoughts on cyber power. He emphasized the need to implement the spirit of the National Cyber Security and Informatization Work Conference and grasp the methods, principles, and mission tasks of high-quality industry development. China aims to become a cyber power and digital leader, building on its unique internet development path. With a focus on integrity and innovation, China plans to accelerate the construction of new information infrastructure, increase investment in technology research and development, empower the real economy, and enhance high-quality development.

In terms of security, China will emphasize coordination between development and security, expand open cooperation, strengthen network security and data security management, actively participate in global digital governance, and contribute to international rule-making. The goal is to jointly build a community of shared future in cyberspace, fostering global collaboration.

The conference, sponsored by the Internet Society of China and other units, centered around the theme of “promoting digital and real integration and empowering thousands of industries.” It covered various hot areas such as computing power infrastructure, industrial Internet, Internet of Vehicles, smart medical care, smart education, digital government, user rights protection, and data security.

The 2023 China Internet Conference not only showcased the significant achievements of the country’s internet industry but also outlined ambitious plans for the future. With a growing number of users and groundbreaking technologies in place, China is well-positioned to continue leading the way in the digital world.

