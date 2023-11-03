China Welcomes Australian Prime Minister Albanese’s Visit and Participation in the CIIE

China Welcomes Australian Prime Minister Albanese to Attend CIIE and Officially Visit China

Beijing – China has extended a warm welcome to Australian Prime Minister Albanese for his official visit to China, which is set to take place from November 4 to 7. In a regular press conference, spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Wang Wenbin, expressed China‘s eagerness to host Prime Minister Albanese at the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) and for his official visit to the country.

Wang Wenbin highlighted the significance of Prime Minister Albanese’s visit, as it will mark his first visit to China since assuming office and the first visit by an Australian Prime Minister since 2016. The timing of this visit is also noteworthy, as it coincides with the 50th anniversary of former Australian Prime Minister Whitlam’s visit to China.

During his visit, Prime Minister Albanese is expected to hold meetings and talks with Chinese leaders, where they will engage in deep discussions on bilateral relations and issues of mutual concern on both the international and regional levels.

China and Australia are comprehensive strategic partners with a wide range of common interests and significant potential for cooperation. Wang Wenbin emphasized that maintaining a healthy and stable relationship between the two countries is of fundamental importance not only to their respective interests but also to regional and global peace and stability.

Taking this opportunity, China is eager to enhance communication, strengthen mutual trust, expand cooperation, deepen friendship, and promote the continuous improvement and development of bilateral relations based on mutual respect, seeking common ground while preserving differences, and mutual benefit.

The visit of Prime Minister Albanese to China is an important step towards building a stronger partnership and fostering a climate of cooperation between the two nations.

