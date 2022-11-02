Home News Chinese Communist Party Congress Xi Jinping’s “common prosperity” substance, highlights and overseas comments – BBC News
image source,Xinhua

On October 27, Xi Jinping led members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China to the Yan’an Revolutionary Memorial Hall, which was regarded by the outside world as an important signal to pay tribute to Mao’s left.

At the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, “common prosperity”, as a part of “Chinese-style modernization”, once again became the focus of attention from the outside world.

The party constitution adopted by the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China revised the proposition that “socialism … eventually achieves common prosperity” since the party constitution of the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in 1992, and proposed that “the common prosperity of all people will be gradually realized”.

Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the Communist Party of China, said in the report of the 20th National Congress: “Chinese-style modernization is a modernization with a huge population size, a modernization in which all the people are prosperous, a modernization in which material civilization and spiritual civilization are coordinated, and a modernization in which man and nature coexist in harmony. , is a modernization that takes the path of peaceful development.”

China‘s official Xinhua News Agency explained after Xi Jinping chaired a meeting of the Central Finance and Economics Committee centered on common prosperity in August 2021 that the so-called common prosperity “is not the prosperity of some people and some regions, but the prosperity of the whole people”, which is obvious. It is different from Deng Xiaoping’s proposal written into the party constitution in 1992 to “encourage some regions and some people to get rich first, gradually eliminate poverty and achieve common prosperity”.

