The works concerned the roofing of the central body of the Demetrio Cosola secondary school and the redevelopment of the external canopy of the Leone Sinigaglia municipal musical high school.

CHIVASSO. During the holiday months, the school buildings were subject to ongoing maintenance work. The works of an extraordinary nature that are underway are two: the works on the roofing of the central body of the “Demetrio Cosola” secondary school and the redevelopment of the external shed of the “Leone Sinigaglia” Liceo Musicale Comunale. Both interventions enjoy the authorizations of the Superintendency of Archeology, Fine Arts and Landscape for the Metropolitan City of Turin. In the complex of via Marconi, the structural design and sizing of the structure for securing the roof, on the south side of the building, were planned. The reinforcement will be created around the support monk of the roof on which the struts of the pitches converge. The beams will be bound to the walls by means of steel plates of various sizes. All with an economic framework of 90 thousand euros.

On the other hand, the executive economic framework for the safety measures of the canopy located in the internal courtyard of the Capuchin complex and the reconstruction and completion interventions envisaged in the Liceo Musicale amount to 80 thousand euros. The work is part of a canopy recovery program, with the aim of rationalizing external spaces and services. «With these interventions – explained the mayor Claudio Castello – new buildings are not built, but the conditions are created to recover existing covered spaces. Since this is a building and premises not used to date, to be returned to spaces to be re-functionalized, we will provide for their complete renovation at the service of the community ».

The project provides in detail the cleaning and demolition of all the internal surfaces on the ground floor and the external roof added later, the removal of the roof covering in order to lighten the main underlying structures of the roof, the replacement and completion of the structures in temporary metal carpentry for the safety of the main wooden structure. Finally, after having received the report from the head teacher who indicated the phase of detachment, the brick cladding will be removed and rebuilt.