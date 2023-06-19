Chongqing Expressway 2023 Dragon Boat Festival Travel Service Guide Released

Today, the 2023 Dragon Boat Festival Travel Service Guide for Chongqing Expressway was released. The Dragon Boat Festival Expressway does not enjoy the toll-free policy, and vehicles will be charged normally.

According to a comprehensive analysis, it is estimated that the traffic flow of the entire road network during the Dragon Boat Festival holiday in 2023 will be about 3.82 million vehicles, with an average of about 1.273 million vehicles per day, an increase of 19.9% ​​over the same period last year, an increase of 5.2% over the same period in 2021, and an increase of about 44.0% over normal days; On June 22, the single-day traffic volume was the highest, about 1.33 million vehicles; the average daily traffic volume of entry and exit was about 232,000 vehicles, of which the average daily traffic volume of inbound vehicles was about 116,000 vehicles, and the average daily traffic volume of outbound vehicles was about 117,000 vehicles.

According to the analysis, the overall traffic flow of the expressway network during the Dragon Boat Festival holiday in 2023 will show a trend of “high first and then low”. It is expected that some people will choose to travel in advance. From 16:00 on June 21, the traffic flow of the entire road network will gradually increase. Around 18:00, there will be a small peak of the first wave of outbound journeys, which will mainly spread from the central urban area to surrounding districts and counties. The traffic flow at the exit has increased sharply, and the traffic flow at the surrounding toll stations may be in a blowout situation, which is more prone to slowing down and congestion. The peak of travel will appear around 10:00 on June 22 (the first day of the holiday); the peak of single-day travel will be reached on June 22. About 1.33 million vehicles; as the public’s awareness of staggered time and peak travel increases, the return traffic flow during the Dragon Boat Festival holiday will stabilize.

Information and rescue service channels

Road condition consultation and rescue service hotline: 023-12122

“Chongqing Expressway ETC” WeChat public account

Sina Weibo “Chongqing Expressway 12122”

Chongqing Expressway Group official website (

Chongqing Expressway Public Service Network (

Real-time Gaode map and other navigation software, variable information boards along the way, voice broadcast, FM95.5 Chongqing traffic radio

In case of a traffic accident: ①Call 110 for the police ②Scan the QR code of the tunnel to initiate one-click rescue

safety warning

1. Arrange travel time reasonably. Drivers and passengers should ensure that the vehicle is in good condition before traveling on the expressway, grasp the road conditions and weather conditions along the way in advance, and try to avoid peaks and staggered peaks to avoid congestion.

2. Develop safe and civilized travel habits. Drivers and passengers are requested to control the speed of vehicles when passing special road sections, strictly prohibit changing lanes, and drive carefully. Drive in a civilized manner when passing through congested and slow-congested roads, and do not change lanes at will or occupy the emergency lane. Non-ETC vehicles cannot pass through the ETC lane. Do not drive tired, and you can choose the corresponding service area or parking area to stop and rest after driving for about 2 hours.

