Chongqing: The number of high-risk areas has decreased by 2,177 since December 1

On December 4, Chongqing held the 158th press conference on the prevention and control of the new crown pneumonia epidemic. According to Li Pan, deputy director of the Chongqing Municipal Health Commission, on December 3, Chongqing reported 5,245 new infections, a decrease of 533 from the previous day. There were 4,540 newly reported infections in the central urban area, and 705 newly reported infections in districts and counties outside the central urban area, a decrease of 420 and 133 cases respectively from the previous day. At present, the epidemic situation in Chongqing is declining steadily, the situation of epidemic prevention and control is improving, and the production and living order is gradually and orderly restored. At present, Chongqing is focusing on high-risk areas, scientifically and accurately demarcating and adjusting high-risk areas. There have been no new infections for 5 consecutive days and adjusted to low-risk areas, so as to achieve quick planning and quick resolution. Since December 1, the total number of high-risk areas in Chongqing has decreased dynamically for 3 consecutive days.A total of 2177 were reduced, Chongqing currently has 1,456 high-risk areas, including 1,179 in the central urban area and 277 outside the central urban area. In addition to the high-risk areas, the low-risk areas and normalized prevention and control areas in the central city should reduce gatherings and orderly flow. Closed places such as chess and card rooms, theaters, indoor swimming pools, Internet cafes, script killings, etc. will continue to suspend business and suspend the opening of dine-in.

(Headquarters reporter Wu Liming and Xie Peng)