IVREA. There will be eight stops on the musical tour which in December will see the Fanfare of the Taurinense offer the public Christmas music, as well as military marches and wind literature classics with pieces by Percy Grainger and Alfred Reed, before the characteristic finale represented by the March of the Piedmontese conscripts, followed by the Hymn of the Alpini and the Canto degli Italiani. Born in 1965 in Turin, the Fanfare is made up of 35 musicians. The fanfare’s specialty is the carousel, a marching musical show that offers a sample of synchronism between melody and military form.

The initiative of the Taurinense Alpine Brigade, commanded by General Nicola Piasente, is part of the usual and growing collaboration with the municipal administrations, local communities and the National Alpine Association. Each appointment of the Fanfare is free to enter and has been promoted by a single regiment of the Taurinense in Regions and territories linked to the history or to the recent operational and training activities of the department. The 32nd Engineer Regiment took care of the concert in Savigliano scheduled for 7 December, the Logistics Regiment in Rosta on 13th, the 1st Command and Tactical Support Department in Forno Canavese on 14th, the 3rd Alpini in Bardonecchia on 16th, the Nizza Cavalry in Trecate on the 17th, the 2nd Alpini in Bra on the 19th, the 1st mountain artillery regiment in Genoa on the 20th and finally the 9th Alpini in Chieti on the 22nd. The concert venues are the same as those that recently hosted the alpine companies in operation and in training or they have been historical headquarters of alpine departments of the Taurinense tradition, which this year celebrated the 70th anniversary of its reconstitution