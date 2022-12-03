Home Sports Death Rebellin, the German investor soon heard in the prosecutor’s office
Death Rebellin, the German investor soon heard in the prosecutor’s office

The 62-year-old transporter has returned to Germany, the investigators could ask for a precautionary measure

It is very probable that in the next few days the Public Prosecutor of Vicenza will decide to listen to Wolfgang Rieke, the 62-year-old German truck driver who ran over Davide Rebellin on Wednesday in Montebello Vicentino: the 51-year-old former champion from Vicenza, who officially retired on Sunday 16 October after a thirty-year career between the pros’, he was killed on the spot.

The next steps

An autopsy has been ordered on the body, so the date of the funeral is still uncertain, which had initially been set for Wednesday in Lonigo. Investigators could go so far as to ask – reports Ansa – even for a precautionary measure given the dynamics of the accident and the escape of the man, who works for a German shipping company, above all to try to crystallize every single useful element as soon as possible to reconstruct what happened.

How did it go

As already emerged yesterday, the dynamics of the investment now seem quite clear, even if the Prosecutor has announced that “the necessary investigations are underway for the exact reconstruction”: Davide Rebellin, who retired from competitive cycling on Sunday 16 October after a thirty-year career among professionals, he would have been “hooked” by the heavy vehicle at the exit from the roundabout. The driver would have run over him directly with the maneuver to enter the parking lot. A detail confirmed by the fact that a bloodstain remained in the truck parking area.

