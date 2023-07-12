Home » Clearance operation completed in Zhob Cantt
Clearance operation completed in Zhob Cantt

Clearance operation completed in Zhob Cantt

Quetta: The clearance operation has been completed in Zhob Cantt. 9 security personnel were martyred and 5 terrorists were killed in this operation. According to ISPR, 9 security personnel were martyred in the attack of terrorists in Zhob Cantt, and 5 terrorists were killed in retaliation. They also went to hell.
According to ISPR, terrorists attacked FC Cantt in Zhob, the ongoing clearance operation in Zhob Cantt has been completed. A group of terrorists attacked Zhob Garrison in North Balochistan early in the morning. The initial attempt to break in was foiled by the security personnel on duty.
Spokesman Pakistan Army said that during the clearance operation, 5 terrorists armed with heavy weapons were killed while 9 soldiers of the security forces sacrificed themselves for the country.
The statement issued by the ISPR further said that the security forces are determined to thwart all such heinous attempts to destroy the peace of Balochistan and Pakistan.

