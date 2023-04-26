Close the agricultural border and repopulate the Colombian countryside, MinAgricultura seeks – news

This is one of the missions of the agricultural sector with which you can contribute to the National Biodiversity Plan: Cecilia López Montaño.

At the launch of the update of the National Biodiversity Plan, the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Cecilia López Montaño, stated that the entity’s sectoral plan seeks to close the agricultural frontier and repopulate the countryside, the objective of the reform agraria aims at that goal.

“The agrarian reform is to repopulate the countryside. Bring back people who left where there are no public goods, who were expelled from the agricultural frontier. That is a clear objective of the agrarian reform”, said the minister.

He added that two enemies of biodiversity are deforestation and inappropriate land use. If deforestation continues to increase, GDP would lose 1.5 trillion pesos by the year 2030, so actions are necessary to stop this phenomenon.

“If something is going to help prevent deforestation, it is that we delimit and stop the expansion of the agricultural frontier,” he pointed out, and specified that the Peasant Reserve Zones are figures that contribute to “stabilizing the population on the edges of the border.” .

The Government has handed over the constitution documents of the Sumapaz and La Tuna Peasant Reserve Zones. In the coming months, those of Güejar-Cafre and Losada-Guayabero, both in Meta, will be delivered.

During the panel, in which she shared the stage with the Minister of the Environment, Susana Muhamad, Minister Cecilia López also pointed out that a third axis is being worked on together with the National Parks Directorate for the design of a stabilization corridor in the areas with more deforestation.

“To the population that is in the National Parks and in vulnerable environmental zones, we have to find a solution. Those people have to eat. In these areas the peasants are twice as poor as in any other rural area”, said the Minister of Agriculture.

He affirmed that from the agricultural sector there is a commitment to biodiversity through the implementation of the green rural economy that seeks to curb the indiscriminate use of agrochemicals that affect soil fertility, as well as pollinators and the role they play in production. .