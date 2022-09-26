Yongzhou Daily News (Reporter Wan Keming) On the morning of September 23, after the national safety production video conference and the province’s safety production video conference ended, our city immediately held the city’s safety production video conference. The meeting implemented the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions on production safety and the spirit of the national and provincial video and telephone conferences on production safety, deeply learned lessons from recent safety accidents, in-depth analysis of the situation and tasks faced, conveyed the spirit of the meeting of the Municipal Standing Committee, and further arranged and deployed the National Day holiday. , the party’s 20 major security work. Hou Wen, Member of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee and Executive Vice Mayor, presided over the meeting, and leaders such as Che Lihua, Xiao Yang, and Xiao Zhibin attended the meeting.

Hou Wen pointed out that the most important thing at present is to do a good job in the implementation of the work. In terms of implementation, we must follow the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions on production safety and the decisions and arrangements made by the central, provincial and municipal governments on production safety. It should be regarded as the current central work. All departments at all levels should arrange their troops in accordance with the requirements of the central work, always pay close attention to the strict management according to the requirements of the central work, carry out competition and catch up according to the requirements of the central work, and pay close attention to the requirements of the central work. implement. Comprehensively prevent all kinds of accidents, and provide the best safety environment for important festivals and major state affairs in the future.