Corazón de Pance, another way of seeing the ecopark

The Dagma invited locals and tourists to visit the Corazón de Pance Ecopark and enjoy the natural attractions it offers.

The environmental entity reported that the tours have no cost and there are three modalities:

The first is the self-guided tour, where at the entrance they will give you instructions so that you can tour the park without a guide, following the guidelines received. Access is from Tuesday to Sunday from 8:00 in the morning to 4:00 in the afternoon.

The second is a guided tour, in small groups, up to ten people, on Sundays at three times: 8:00 in the morning, 10:00 in the morning and 2:00 in the afternoon. Visitors arrive at the park and participate in the tour accompanied by a guide.

The third is guided in groups of up to forty people, there are two tours from Tuesday to Saturday, one at 8:00 in the morning and the other at 2:00 in the afternoon.

Likewise, on Sunday there are three tours at 8:00 in the morning, 10:00 ten in the morning and 2:00 in the afternoon.

Experience

In the park, visitors will be able to enjoy a sensory and learning experience, environmental awareness, visiting the Pollinator Labyrinth, sighting species of birds and mammals, recognizing tree species, and water diversion channels.

One of the great attractions is the Pollinator Labyrinth, a garden with more than 21,000 plants of different species that attract pollinators such as hummingbirds, bats, butterflies, and bees.

