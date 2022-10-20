In Campania, the positivity rate and hospitalizations are decreasing



In Campania the rate of positivity and hospitalizations decreased. The tests carried out are 15,176, the positives 2,246: the rate is 14.79% compared to 17.16 yesterday. There are 13 hospitalized in intensive care, compared to 16 yesterday. 290 places were occupied in the ordinary wards, while yesterday they were 292. Four more victims, 3 in the last 48 hours, one previously but registered yesterday.

Marche, 157 hospitalized (+5), incidence drops to 514



The number of hospitalizations for Covid-19 is still increasing Marche (157; +5 compared to yesterday) as well as the incidence of cases per 100 thousand inhabitants continues to progressively decrease towards 500 (from 530.19 to 514.49). The bulletin of the Marche Region highlights this. Two deaths registered on the last day while the regional total of victims rises to 4,142. Among the hospitalized there are six people in intensive care (+1), four in semi-intensive care (+1) and 147 in non-intensive wards (+3). Meanwhile, 20 people are assisted for observation in the emergency room.

In Abruzzo 1,080 new cases, hospitalizations increase

1,080 new cases have been ascertained in the last 24 hours in Abruzzo. They emerged from the analysis of 1,860 molecular swabs and 4,660 antigenic tests: the positivity rate is equal to 16.56%. Hospitalizations are on the rise. Three recent deaths (aged between 82 and 91): the death toll rises to 3,692. The currently positive are 17,170 (-675): 176 patients (+3) are hospitalized in the medical area and 6 (+1) are in intensive care, while the rest are in home isolation. The healed are 558,317 (+1,752). The total number of cases rises to 579,179: 117,759 are resident or domiciled in the province of L’Aquila (+244), 165,580 in the province of Chieti (+313), 136,371 in the province of breaking latest news (+274), 138,262 in the province of Teramo (+ 226) and 12,559 outside the region (+21), while for 8,648 (+2) provenance checks are underway.

In Sardinia 740 new positives and no deaths



In Sardinia today there are 740 further confirmed cases of Covid positivity out of a total, including molecular and antigenic, of 3605 swabs. There are 6 patients admitted to intensive care, one more than yesterday. There are 94 patients admitted to the medical area, ten more than yesterday; There are 7551 cases of home isolation, 155 more than yesterday. There are no deaths.