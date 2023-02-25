Alfredo Cospito, the anarchist leader on hunger strike for almost four months To protest against 41bis, he remains in a harsh prison regime. They decided it the judges of the Cassation rejecting the appeal of the defence against the decision of the supervisory court of Rome, after a long deliberation. A decision that blew up the anger of the anarchists who had gathered in Piazza Cavour in front of the Palazzaccio – protected by imposing security measures – to await the verdict: ‘Murderers, you will be responsible for everything that happens’, they shouted menacingly. And Cospito himself also made his voice heard from Milan: “I hope that someone after me will continue the fight” he said to the doctors who constantly follow him, saying he was sure he would die “soon”.

The protesters were monitored by dozens of law enforcement officers, even in civilian clothes, who however always kept their distance from the demonstrators and Piazza Cavour continued its regular life despite the presence of about twenty police vehicles, carabinieri and financial police. Cospito’s lawyer, Flavio Rossi Albertini, also passed the presidency, who defined the decision of the Cassation as a defeat of the law. “After reading Attorney General Gaeta’s indictment, we thought that the law could once again illuminate this dark affair. But tonight’s decision proves we were wrong.

Reading the favorable opinions of the Dnaa, Dda and Dap sent to the Minister – he added – we understood that the ministerial decision had been political and not legal”. Cospito therefore remains at 41bis and for the moment is still hospitalized in the penitentiary ward of the San Paolo hospital in Milan, where in recent days he had resumed taking supplements because he wanted to be clear-headed precisely in view of the decision of the Cassation. Now we need to understand what his next moves will be considering that even the Bioethics Committee – to which the Minister of Justice Carlo Nordio had turned precisely to get an opinion on the possibility of intervening with forced nutrition in case the anarchist’s conditions worsen – took even more time.” After a choral and in-depth debate – the Committee announced – the plenary decided to continue the analysis in order to obtain the maximum possible convergence with regarding the delicate and complex underlying issues, in compliance with all the positions that have emerged up to now And”.

It was the Pg himself who opened a breach towards the revocation of the 41bis of Cassation Pietro Gaeta in his written indictment filed on February 8: being, or having been, the leader of anarchist groups and being recognized as a point of reference for his writings or past convictions are not sufficient reasons to keep Alfredo Cospito at 41 -BIS. To do this, it is necessary to demonstrate and prove the current link with the anarcho-insurrectionist world. In summary, this was the reasoning of the Pg but evidently the supreme judges of the First Criminal Section – presided over by Angela Tardio – were of a different opinion. In reiterating the need for 41bis for anarchist, the Surveillance Court of Rome had instead underlined the danger that Cospito could, under ordinary regime, continue to exercise “his apical role” among anarchists even outside prison.

Ordinary detention, even “in a high-security regime, would not allow to adequately counter the high risk of behavior oriented towards the exercise of his senior role within the association to which he belongs” they stated, further arguing that there is “a concrete danger, a qualified ability of Cospito to fully resume the associative ties despite the inside the prison, and to convey criminal provisions externally and with authority”. with the anarchist realities outside the prison circuit, they appear assiduous and produce the effect of helping to identify strategic objectives and to stimulate direct actions of attack on the institutions”.

A position which, according to the verdict, was endorsed by the Cassation. “It will not be violence and threats that will change laws and sentences” rejoices Matteo Salvini while for the Alliance Verdi and the Left it is a “very tough decision which we take note of while waiting for the reasons”.