(ANSA) – PERUGIA, MARCH 14 – Alfredo Cospito is connected by videoconference with the hearing of the review court which will have to re-examine the request to cancel the precautionary measures ordered by the investigating judge at the request of the local prosecutor against him and five other suspects for, for various reasons, instigation to commit a crime, also aggravated by the purposes of terrorism and subversion of the democratic order in relation to some articles published in the magazine Vetriolo.



The judges are meeting in the bunker room of the Capannne prison. Outside, a group of anarchists is demonstrating in support of Cospito. “Fuori Alfredo dal 41 bis” is written on one of the banners on display; “With the pen, with the weight, with the action. Freedom for the companions” reads another.



The Capanne prison area is controlled by an impressive security service. Also check the access roads to the prison. (HANDLE).

