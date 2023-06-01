Counterfeit products worth 1 million euros seized in Trieste – Friuli VG

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – TRIESTE, JUNE 01 – Over 11,000 items of clothing and almost 53,000 packs of shampoo, which arrived aboard trucks from the port of Pendik in Turkey, were seized in the port of Trieste in two separate operations by officials of the The Customs and Monopolies Agency of Trieste and the soldiers of the Guardia di Finanza intercepted the goods.



This has a market value of one million euros. (HANDLE).

