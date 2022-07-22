The weekly data from the control room of the Ministry of Health and the Higher Institute of Health certify the reduction of the curve. The RT falls to 1.23 from last week’s 1.34. The value, among other things, is calculated about ten days ago and therefore does not yet fully account for the epidemic phase. The hospital RT is better, which calculates the trend of hospitalizations. It has already reached the threshold of 1, up from 1.15 last week.

The weekly incidence per 100,000 inhabitants, which is calculated as of yesterday, is more up-to-date. It goes from 1,158 to 977 cases. After all, the daily data show that the peak of the epidemic was on Tuesday 12 July when 140 thousand cases were exceeded.

Meanwhile, the vaccination campaign continues with the fourth dose for the over 60s.

The occupancy of the beds still rises

As always happens, even with Omicron 5 it takes a few days after the beginning of the descent of the contagion curve before the hospitalizations also decrease. In fact, the intensive care occupancy rate rises to 4.1% against 3.9% on 14 July. The employment rate in medical areas nationwide rises to 17.1% against 15.8%.

Three high-risk regions

“Three Regions are classified as low risk – the Institute wrote – Fourteen are classified as moderate risk, while 3 are classified as high risk due to the presence of multiple resilience alerts and one for not having reached the minimum quality threshold of the data transmitted. to the Institute “. Furthermore, “twelve Regions report at least one resilience alert and four multiple resilience alerts”.

Stable tracking

“The percentage of cases detected through the contact tracing activity is stable compared to the previous week, at 11% – write from the Institute – The percentage of cases detected through the appearance of symptoms is slightly increasing, 40.5% against 39%, and a slight decrease in the percentage of cases diagnosed through screening activities, 48% against 50%.