Crotone, the mother of Davide Ferrerio: "If someone had intervened my son would not be in a coma"

Crotone, the mother of Davide Ferrerio: "If someone had intervened my son would not be in a coma"

On the evening of Tuesday 16 August the city of Crotone took to the streets for a torchlight procession in support of Davide Ferriero, the boy in a coma after a fight in the city center. Parents were also present at the event. The mother thus turned to the microphones: “I want to tell the citizens of Crotone to report. To be less conspiratorial, to intervene immediately when such serious episodes occur”. “Many of you came for my son and I thank you – he added – but you also had to support my son that evening, when it was 8.45 pm, in the center. And no one did. He was seen running, with one running after him. . And nobody said: Hey, stop! ‘. My son wouldn’t be in a coma. ” The father also joined the appeal who added: “Crotone is not made up of slimy beings like the individual who is furious with an innocent boy, this city does not deserve that there is a putrescent being that tarnishes his good name “.

