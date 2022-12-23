“I’m running for secretary of the Democratic Party.” Gianni Cuperlo announces it, in an interview with Huffington Post. “There is the risk of a Greek or French drift of the Democratic Party, I have to do it even if reason advises me against it – he explains -. I’ve thought about it, I know very well that there are two favorite candidates, but it is such an important congress that in the first phase, the one where the members will vote, those who have ideas on the aftermath I believe even have the duty to present them and discuss them”.

The news of Cuperlo’s candidacy was launched by the “La Repubblica” website and then picked up by other websites. «I’ve been thinking about it, I know very well that there are two favorite candidates, but it is such an important congress that in the first phase, the one where the members will vote, those who have ideas on the aftermath I believe even have the duty to present and discuss them. I think so because whoever wins will need a real confrontation and a large participation at least if we want to understand why we have lost six million votes in fifteen years». So the dem exponent to the Huffington post, announcing his candidacy for the secretariat of the Democratic Party. “If I followed rationality I wouldn’t have to do it also because I know that I have no powers behind me, but sometimes feelings prevail and I think it’s right to face this test,” adds Cuperlo. “I know that many think it is madness, while others believe there is a stronger reason than any fear of what the result might be”, or rather avoid the Democratic Party “the nightmare of a Greek drift like for Pasok or French with the tradition socialist precipitated into irrelevance.