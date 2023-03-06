Gender, spirituality and solidarity economy. This event seeks to bring together people from different cultures and beliefs to celebrate our connection to the land, the spirit, and solidarity.

The Festival of Alabaos, spirituality and solidarity economy connects with our roots and teaches about history, ancestral culture and access to justice for the women of the Middle and Lower Atrato Chocoano.

Dates: March 7 and 8. Place: Coliseum of Curbaradó, Carmen del Darién.