“The government should take notice of human rights abuses in Pakistan, investigate the alleged abuses and hold whoever is responsible accountable.” These are the words and orders of US Senator Brad Sherman, who wrote all of this. He went and read it. When this news was playing on our TV channels, I remembered the former prime minister’s cipher which was showing the letter and then suddenly read the news that a firm had been hired to lobby the US representatives. , then suddenly Aleema Khan was found meeting with the American representatives and then the news of the meeting of the American delegation with Imran Niazi and now Brad Sherman’s directive or demand. Seeing all this, I started to remember “Kya Hum Ghulam Hai” written on the back of the cars of the youths. Then in recent days, I saw Niazi Sahib’s clip “Nations are honorable and dishonorable, those who lie and lie in front of everyone are dishonorable”. I wonder what the series has turned out to be. Brad Sherman’s instructions in the case of Zal Shah and now they should investigate it at the government level, the statements and feelings of the parents of Zal Shah Shaheed should also be told to Brad Sherman and also tell them that 4 years of Trump on you people. The government is done, what can you give instructions to anyone, we are slaves. Sometimes General Bajwa is trusted and sometimes a CCPO Dogar appears as a ray of hope. Just as PTI and Imran Niazi have heated up the market of lies, deception and misbehavior, big anchors, analysts and intellectuals are hiding their faces. Some started to associate Reham Khan with Fatima Jinnah, and started calling her the mother of the nation. When the divorce took place, the Bazari titles were awarded. Niazi Sahib’s words and deeds, character, speech and mood reached the country

The heart does not want to talk about the loss. How far should a person condemn a lie? If Imran Niazi had sympathized with the country and its people, would he have given Buzdar a province worth more than 12 crores in which the orders of Azam Khan, Pinki Pirni and Gogi would have been heard. Of course, if they wanted good, they would have given opportunities and powers to people like Chaudhry Sarwar, but Chaudhry Sarwar could not even run his NGO in the Governor’s House because Niazi Sahib does not like anyone better than himself. Chaudhary Sarwar was cut off as governor and eventually Allah kept the honor that the situation turned out to be like this, he was not found out or expelled from PTI. Then after that they brought in the “biggest dacoit of Punjab” and abolished the Punjab government just because Parvaiz Elahi could not govern. Now there are revelations of Muhammad Khan Bhatti and he is a slave. Yesterday, the details of Tosha Khana came. Tosha Khana also turned out to be a bad house, but people lack the knowledge that buying a gift from Tosha Khan according to the rules is not a crime, it is a crime to buy and sell it as a business. PTI is putting itself on a limb by listening to Maryam Nawaz even though crime for crime never justifies the defense or the commission of crime. Ultimately, we have to form a truth commission if not today, to tell the truth to the nation. Now comes Chaudhary Sarwar Sahib, the former Governor, until the Governor is written or spoken, the recognition of Chaudhary Sahab is not complete. As many meetings as I have with Chaudhary Sarwar Sahib, I have found him eager to do something positive for his country, for this nation. Chaudhary Sahib’s experience is now a comparative experience of Pakistan, Europe, America, Arab countries and even India. People do comparative analysis or study, but Chaudhary Sahab’s experience is The main thing is that they don’t want to build a political empire of their own, but they want to do something that will be remembered. I have also spent time outside the country. Pakistanis who are devoted to the spirit of patriotism must want to see the same environment in their country. They keep comparing all day long, making improvement plans. Chaudhary got a chance but Imran Niazi wasted it and did not let him do any work. Now he has re-entered politics, instead of joining Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and People’s Party, this joining Pakistan Muslim League is also a message. Once upon a time in Arab society, the practice of war was with swords and arrows, so it was known that so-and-so was heavier than 100 or 1000. Chaudhary Sahib is also heavily involved in politics, or his biggest advice in joining the Pakistan Muslim League was from Pakistanis abroad and if Salim Khan or Jahangir Tareen came with him, then the Muslim League PT in electoral politics. I will be in a position to play a greater role. In the upcoming election alignment, Pakistan Muslim League, PML-N, Jamiat Ahle Hadith, while the People’s Party, if they make an electoral alliance, will it be with the ANP or will it enter politics alone. Chaudhary Sarwar, Aleem Khan and Jahangir Tareen will play key roles in the coming days. After a few weeks, the situation will become clear. Anyway, enjoy for now, from Cipher to Brad Sherman, responsibility for Zal Shah’s murder, defamation of lies, Chaudhary’s entry and people’s conversation about the Supreme Court, audios and videos. Many issues will be resolved in the coming days. Fake news, fake leadership will have settled like blown dust, the future will belong to Maryam Nawaz, Nawaz Sharif, Bilawal Bhutto and allies.