Delays at the Border: Impact on Truck Drivers and the Maquiladora Industry in El Paso

Truck Drivers Facing Delays at US-Mexico Border Impacting Maquiladora Industry

El Paso, Texas – Drivers of cargo trucks transporting merchandise from the local maquiladora industry to El Paso, Texas, have encountered significant delays at the border crossing, affecting their operations, according to reports from workers this morning.

Since last Monday, drivers have been grappling with lengthy waiting times at the Zaragoza border crossing, lasting over 12 hours, as shared by Jesús Lira, an operator providing services for transportation company Siete, which caters to the Flex maquiladora.

The situation has become so dire that drivers have been forced to make modifications in their routine. With limited access to restroom facilities, they have resorted to relieving themselves in the open air, on the truck tires, on uneven terrain, or even inside the truck cabins using makeshift measures like portable toilets, just to retain their position in the long queue.

While waiting, the drivers face the challenge of managing their meals, as the extended waiting times have tripled. Yesterday, they were unable to cross, stuck in line until 11 pm, resulting in delayed supplies for the maquiladora.

“We are in support of the maquiladora industry, and we are compensated for each movement,” expressed the driver. “However, we are also penalized if we fail to deliver the products on time.”

Moreover, the drivers’ personal lives are taking a toll due to the prolonged export processes. They are unable to spend quality time with their families, arriving home late due to the sluggishness at the border.

The maquiladora industry heavily relies on the prompt delivery of goods to remain profitable. With the continued delays at the border, the industry may suffer setbacks, impacting economic growth and affecting the livelihoods of thousands of workers.

The truck drivers are urging authorities and stakeholders to take immediate action to address this issue, ensuring smoother and swifter border crossings. They emphasize that finding a prompt solution is crucial for both the industry and the people relying on it for their livelihoods.

As the situation unfolds, it remains to be seen how authorities will respond and what measures will be implemented to alleviate the burdens faced by these dedicated truck drivers.

