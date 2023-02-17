Denied the 100,000 bonus for Beijing account rejection!Dong Yuhui revealed that his annual salary is very satisfying at least one million

On February 17, Dong Yuhui, the anchor of Dongfang Selection, won the Beijing Pinggu Talent Award, which swept the Internet.

On February 17, the official Weibo of Dongfang Selection replied that it was grateful to the Pinggu District Government of Beijing for the talent award presented to Dong Yuhui, but the specific award content of the pictures posted on the Internet had nothing to do with Dong Yuhui.

Dong Yuhui then responded on his personal social platform, saying that the content of the pictures posted on the Internet is not true, and the house cash is all rumors. Thank you for your attention, but you must seek truth from facts.

According to the Beijing Daily, on February 16, the 2023 Beijing·Pinggu Talent Development Conference was held, and the “Ten Rules for Pinggu Talents” were released, which will provide policy services such as financial rewards, introduction and settlement, and housing security to outstanding talents who have been evaluated and identified. .

The “Several Measures for Supporting Talent Development in Pinggu District” released this time, that is, the “Ten Measures for Pinggu Talents”, integrates multiple advantages of the city and district in 10 aspects such as financial rewards, introduction of permanent residence, housing security, family services, transportation, medical care and elderly care. Resources, providing precise support for innovation and entrepreneurship of talents at different levels and stages.

Among them, for talents with outstanding contributions, a one-time financial reward of 1 million yuan (after tax) will be given, and a house of about 150 square meters with independent property rights will be provided in Pinggu. At the meeting, Pinggu District commended 67 outstanding talents and awarded 5 awards for self-confidence, self-improvement, deep cultivation, innovation leadership, affection for Pinggu, and outstanding contributions. According to the official picture, Dong Yuhui won the Deep Cultivation and Thick Planting Award.

In response to the hot discussion outside, Dong Yuhui once again talked about his salary. He said that he feels that the current salary is very high, and he is very satisfied with the treatment at the executive level in the group.

Some people in the industry said that Dong Yuhui must be at least in the million level if the annual salary is not counted, if the commission for live streaming is not counted. At the same time, given his importance to Dongfang’s selection, it is inevitable to own the equity of the parent company (New Oriental’s stock price has already doubled. several times), so the income is still considerable.