Looking at today it cannot be said that Raffaele Fitto’s embrace to premier in pectore Giorgia Meloni was lacking in foresight. It is in the second political life of the former governor of Puglia and minister for regional affairs under Berlusconi quater, the one played in European circles with a constant and meticulous work of weaving, that the FdI leader has found over time the bank to make her way out from national borders.

The answer to Meloni’s appeal

A progressive agreement marked by some key moments, starting from the end of 2018. With the appeal launched by Meloni to expand the experience of FdI “to arrive at the constitution after the European elections, of a great conservative and sovereign movement that puts the defense of Italian national interests “. Fitto is among the first to answer yes.

A long course of honors

In reality, his approach to politics starts very soon. Fifty-three years old, married to Adriana, two children, Fitto has a law degree and a political career that began in 1990, when he was elected regional councilor in Puglia for the DC. His father Salvatore, who passed away in 1988, was president of the Apulian council. Deputy secretary of the CDU of Rocco Buttiglione since 1995, in 1998 he created, together with Roberto Formigoni, the movement of Christian Democrats for Freedom, which merged into Forza Italia. Elected to the European Parliament in 1999, he became president of the Puglia region in 2000. But in 2005 he was not re-elected, narrowly beaten by Nichi Vendola. He enters the Chamber in 2006 and is confirmed in 2008.

The break with Cav

He arrived in Strasbourg again in 2014, the second most voted candidate ever in Italy in a single constituency. He has great esteem for Fitto Berlusconi, he is to all intents and purposes one of his “pupils”, consultations are frequent up to the time of the Nazarene Pact which act as a real watershed. A before and an after. The Blue Convention takes shape on its initiative, which has as its objective the future of the center-right, “because as it is today it can no longer go on and because there is a need to build a clear and distinct alternative to Renzi and to do so on the basis of an unequivocal position on the referendum ”.

In Puglia a new test bench

With Berlusconi the tear is incurable and culminates in the landing in the ranks of the Brothers of Italy. It is Giorgia Meloni in 2020 to present Fitto’s candidacy for the presidency of Puglia, in the meantime become co-president of the European group Ecr-FdI. After him, the center-right, which presented itself split in the elections, has always failed to take back the Region. And even if in that case the newfound peace fails in the result, the test cements relations with the leader of FdI. Fitto thanks everyone, Matteo Salvini and Silvio Berlusconi (“with the latter we really found ourselves also and above all from a human point of view”) but “in particular Giorgia Meloni who did not make me lack political and personal closeness, demonstrating a depth politician out of the ordinary “.