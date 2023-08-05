Home » Di Campli is the Mastrogiurato 2023 in Lanciano – News
News

Di Campli is the Mastrogiurato 2023 in Lanciano – News

Di Campli is the Mastrogiurato 2023 in Lanciano – News

To impersonate the Mastrogiurato 2023 is Donato di Campli, 57 years old, lawyer, sports agent and tourism entrepreneur, as well as president of Lancianofiera.


The announcement was made today in the town hall by the president of the association Mastrogiurato Mario la Farciola, in the presence of the mayor Filippo Paolini. The 41st historical re-enactment will take place on Sunday 3 September, with over 600 people in period costume.


“Proud and honored to play the part of the Mastrogiurato for my Lanciano”- said Di Campli. The medieval week will begin on Sunday 27 August, with the duel between the four historic districts of Lanciano, and will continue with the international medieval market, with the presence of foreign delegations from Italy, Hungary, Germany and Slovenia. The demonstration of the Mastrogiurato, the first born in Abruzzo, recalls the historical figure of law, with civil and penal powers, who supervised the famous medieval fairs of Lanciano which attracted merchants from the East, the Mediterranean basin, the Dalmatian coast and Venice. His role, established by Charles II of Anjou in 1304, was to supervise the regularity of the markets and check that weights and measures were not falsified. “The Mastrogiurato – said the mayor Paolini – is not folklore or fantasy, but represents the mercantile past of Lanciano, on a historical basis”.

