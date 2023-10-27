Ding Chun Emphasizes Implementation of Xi Jinping’s Keynote Speech for High-Quality Development of Tongling

Ding Chun Stresses Importance of Implementing Xi Jinping’s Speech at Study Meeting

Tongling, China – On October 26, the Municipal Party Committee’s Theoretical Study Center Group held a study meeting emphasizing the need to deeply study and implement General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speeches and instructions. The purpose of the meeting was to discuss the implementation of high-quality development and the construction of a new smart copper city.

The study meeting focused on studying and implementing General Secretary Xi Jinping’s keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the 3rd “Belt and Road” International Cooperation Summit Forum. This included discussions on the construction of party style and clean government, the construction of a clean culture, and the importance of production safety.

Municipal Party Committee Secretary Ding Chun presided over the meeting and delivered a speech. He emphasized the need for members to thoroughly understand and grasp the spiritual essence and core essence of Xi Jinping’s speeches and instructions. Ding Chun highlighted the importance of transforming the learning results into practical actions to promote high-quality development and accelerate the construction of a modern and happy Tongling.

During the meeting, members of the Provincial Party Committee’s Theme Education 13th Circuit Supervision Group provided guidance. Municipal leaders Zhang Mengsheng, Pan Ronghua, Hong Jianchun, He Tian, Zheng Gang, and Ma Jun were in attendance. Additionally, Liu Yadong, Chang Hongmei, Hu Qishu, and Yang Rusong made exchange speeches based on the theme of the discussion and the actual work.

The study group conducted self-study on October 25 and held a concentrated study and discussion on October 26. Ding Chun pointed out that General Secretary Xi Jinping’s speeches and instructions have provided direction and guidance for the promotion of high-quality development and the creation of a new intelligent copper city.

Ding Chun emphasized the need to establish and strengthen the city through industry and build manufacturing as the largest industry. The city should seize opportunities in emerging industries and activate new momentum for development. Additionally, Ding Chun stressed the importance of open development and actively integrating into the new development pattern.

The meeting concluded with a discussion on loyalty, expertise, diligence, and integrity. The goal is to continue creating an excellent business environment, safe environment, and entrepreneurial environment to stimulate the enthusiasm and creativity of all parties involved.

As Tongling continues to pursue high-quality development and the construction of a modern and happy city, the implementation of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speeches and instructions will play a crucial role in guiding the city’s future endeavors.

