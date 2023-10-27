China’s Special Envoy Visits UAE and Discusses China-UAE Relations and Middle East Situation

Chinese Special Envoy Discusses China-UAE Relations and Palestine-Israel Conflict During Visit to United Arab Emirates

Abu Dhabi, October 25 – Zhai Jun, the Chinese government’s special envoy for the Middle East, visited the United Arab Emirates on October 24. During his visit, Zhai Jun held talks with UAE Minister of State Al-Sayeh to discuss China-UAE relations and the current situation between Palestine and Israel.

Zhai Jun highlighted the rapid development of China-UAE relations in recent years, emphasizing the strategic guidance of Presidents Xi Jinping and Mohammed. This year marks the fifth anniversary of the establishment of China-Arab comprehensive strategic partnership, and next year the two countries will celebrate the 40th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations. Zhai Jun expressed China‘s willingness to work with the UAE to elevate China-Arab cooperation in all fields to a higher level.

Turning to the Palestine-Israel conflict, Zhai Jun expressed deep concern over the serious situation. The ongoing conflict has resulted in numerous civilian casualties and exacerbated the humanitarian crisis. Zhai Jun stressed the need to cool down the situation, achieve a ceasefire, and bring an end to the war. He emphasized the importance of increasing humanitarian relief efforts and avoiding the spillover of the crisis. Zhai Jun reiterated that China and the UAE share similar positions on the Palestinian issue and expressed China‘s readiness to strengthen coordination with the UAE on multilateral platforms like the United Nations Security Council. He also emphasized China‘s willingness to play a constructive role in promoting de-escalation between Palestine and Israel and preventing the further expansion of the conflict.

In response, Al-Sayeh acknowledged the profound and solid relations between the UAE and China. He noted the fruitful cooperation between the two countries in various areas, as well as their mutual support on multilateral occasions. Al-Sayeh expressed regret over the civilian casualties resulting from the Palestine-Israel conflict and called for an early ceasefire and an end to the war. He also highlighted the importance of providing humanitarian assistance to Gaza and safeguarding the basic human rights and needs of the Gaza people. Al-Sayeh emphasized the UAE’s high regard for China‘s role and influence and expressed his willingness to work with China to achieve an early comprehensive and just settlement of the Palestinian issue.

The visit by Zhai Jun, the Chinese special envoy, underscores China‘s commitment to promoting regional stability and resolving the Palestine-Israel conflict. With China‘s growing economic and diplomatic influence, its engagement in the Middle East is crucial in efforts to find a peaceful resolution to the long-standing conflict.

