Recently, there have been frequent disappearances of elementary and middle school students in Hunan, Hubei, Jiangxi, Guangdong, Henan and other places. The disappearance of juveniles in Longhui County is frequent, and he said that "a small county in Hunan Province, where so many young teenagers disappeared in such a short period of time, should also attract the attention of the local education department and the police."

Hunan Longhui CountyFrequent cases of missing teenagers

On November 23, Weibo blogger Xie Wenwu sent an article titled “Too Scary! In a small county, 9 teenagers disappeared one after another in 50 days”, he said, “On November 19, some netizens sent me a message, which made my scalp tingle instantly!”

Xie Wenwu said, “The Longhui County mentioned in the headline information, also known as Longhui, is a county under the jurisdiction of Shaoyang City, Hunan Province. The disappearance of so many young teenagers in such a short period of time should also arouse the attention of the local education department and the police. highly valued.”

From the missing person notices issued by the Longhui County Public Security Bureau, 9 teenagers disappeared from September 28 to November 18. These 9 missing person notices all have the Longhui County Public Security Bureau (Long Gongxun) case number , 9 cases are distributed in the jurisdiction of 7 police stations.

The Epoch Times reporter dialed each parent’s phone number and the police station’s phone number on the missing person notice one by one to verify, and 5 people have been found after verification. The condition of 4 others is unknown.

The missing juveniles that the police station is unwilling to disclose include: (Longgongxun 120) Liu Lan, female, 14 years old; (Longgongxun 137) Guan Benle, male, 12 years old; (Longgongxun 139) Qian Yilin, female, 14 Years old; (Long Gong Xun 132) Liu Xinyu, female, 14 years old.

The reporter found that the contact numbers of the parents of the two missing teenagers were the same, namely (Long Gong Xun 135) Pang Jinbao and (Long Gong Xun 139) Qian Yilin.

The reporter called Pang Jinbao’s parents and asked if Pang Jinbao had returned home, and the parents replied that they had been found. The reporter made another call to verify the situation of another missing girl, Qian Yilin, but the phone was always on and could not be reached.

The Epoch Times reporter called the Longhui County Public Security Bureau to verify the disappearance case. The female police officer asked the reporter to call another phone to inquire, but the phone could not be reached.

Xie Wenwu said, “Although 5 of the missing teenagers were recovered, the situation of 4 of them is still unknown. This ratio is quite high. It deserves more careful attention and exploration by more media reporters.”

Xie Wenwu said, “I hope my worries and concerns are unnecessary, and I sincerely hope that these children will return to their homes as soon as possible. However, even the disappearance case that has been on the hot list recently and attracted the attention of the whole network has not been heard yet. To the news of the case.”

Recently, there have been many disappearing cases of teenagers circulating on the Internet, including some related reports from mainland official media, such as the mysterious disappearance of 15-year-old high school student Hu Xinyu in Shangrao, Jiangxi, the mysterious disappearance of 14-year-old Liu Aocheng in Wuhan, and the disappearance of 8-year-old boy Sun Zexu in Yajiang, Sichuan. Wait.

Mr. Wu (pseudonym), a public welfare person who has long been concerned about the abduction and trafficking of children and women, said in an interview with a reporter from The Epoch Times on the 26th, “There are 146 case numbers in these missing cases in Longhui County (Longgong Xun), except for 9 cases between the ages of 12 and 15. , there are more than 100 missing cases, there may be elderly people, middle-aged people and even younger children, but no one pays attention to these.”

“Now it means that 5 of the 9 have been recovered. Their argument is that more than half of them have returned, which is something to be happy about, and no one will pursue it anymore. Think about it, everyone is missing. The police There are also those who misplaced the parents’ phone numbers, which shows that they are too irresponsible for this missing person notice, and they don’t take human life seriously at all.”

Mr. Wu also said, “There may also be a conspiracy here, so all of this has something to do with the police. For example, in the case of Hu Xinyu, a 15-year-old high school student in Shangrao, Jiangxi Province, the police have not yet filed such an obvious case of disappearance. This shows that the police must know about it. .In China, the public security is now an out-and-out gangster.”

Lin Shengliang, who has been paying attention to school bullying incidents in China for a long time, said, “I receive notices of missing persons on Chinese campuses sent to me by netizens every day, but I find that there are particularly many cases of disappearances recently.”

Recently, there have been a large number of cases of missing teenagers in China, which has aroused widespread concern among the people, and more and more people worry that these children may be stolen for their organs.

The Twitter account “News Investigation” tweeted on November 20th: “Wuhan Union Medical College Hospital completed three children’s heart transplants on the same day. Once (mainland media) published it, it reminded everyone of a large number of missing children in recent days. Some netizens said, ‘Three sets on the same day’ must meet the following conditions: 1. Three children die at the same time within 24 hours to provide a heart; 2. All three children’s donor hearts are successfully matched…”

Xie Wenwu said, “Insane cases of human organ trafficking have occurred in many places across the country, which are unbelievable for kind people. What is even more frightening about these cases is that they are also related to missing persons. It is recommended that the police dealing with missing persons cases focus more on human organ trafficking. Looking for clues to solve the case.”

In the new “News Talk” program “Disappearance of Chinese Teenagers Disappearing under Tens of Millions of Cameras”, current affairs commentator Yokogawa believes that this time, in mainland and overseas Chinese circles, it is generally believed that the disappearance of these children is related to Want their organs to matter.

The reason why this phenomenon is getting more and more attention in mainland China is actually related to the history of the CCP’s live organ harvesting.

He said that the development speed of organ transplantation in China is shocking, and the CCP is boasting about it as an achievement. Where do organs come from? Internationally, this can be treated as a doubtful point. In fact, the Chinese people themselves will treat it with doubts, because the Chinese don’t donate organs, and they don’t have that culture. When there are more and more missing young people around, then it will naturally point to this road, because other roads are hard to explain.

Civilians call for investigation of sources of organ transplant donors in hospitals

In September this year, the National Health Commission of the Communist Party of China stated that the revision of the “Regulations on Human Organ Transplantation” will be promulgated and implemented in the near future. The “Regulations” are to be renamed “Regulations on Human Organ Donation and Transplantation”, adopting the principle of voluntary and free of charge for organ donation, and strictly prohibiting organ trading and strengthening the management of human organ transplantation.

Former Shenzhen dissident Lin Shengliang told the Epoch Times reporter on the 23rd, “The Chinese government legalized organ transplantation through legislation, which opened up more possibilities. Including former Vice Minister of Health Huang Jiefu said on different occasions that the China has become the world‘s largest organ transplant country.”

In addition, he also mentioned, “Looking at the channels of human organ transplantation, there used to be a relatively fixed and stable source of organs and live harvesting of Falun Gong practitioners. Due to the continuous international condemnation and the continuous disclosure of the truth by the Falun Gong group, the CCP-led Organ trafficking channels have become tighter, and we have to find other groups of people to replace them.”

He said, “The market for human organ transplantation is very large, especially for those high-level CCP officials, and the organ donation channels led by the government are far from meeting the demand. Therefore, it is no longer a big deal that criminals collude with medical personnel to sell organs. This is something new. The recent revelation by the mainland media that several doctors in Anhui were given light sentences for illegally harvesting organs for profit is the best proof of this.”

Xie Wenwu emphasized, “According to the current frequent cases of missing persons, it is really urgent to investigate the true sources of organ transplant donors in all hospitals one by one. .”

