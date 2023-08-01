Home » Diversity and culture triumph in the Folkloric Parade of the Fiesta del Mar 2023
Diversity and culture triumph in the Folkloric Parade of the Fiesta del Mar 2023

Santa Marta was filled with color, rhythm and ancestral traditions during the Folkloric Parade of the Fiesta del Mar 2023.

More than twenty national comparsas competed to win the recognition of the public and the jury in this exciting event, which has become a true showcase to exalt the art and culture of the country.

Diversity and talent were at the center of the parade, in which the following winning troupes stood out:

1. Urbano Afrocompany (Santa Marta): With a mixture of urban rhythms and the richness of Afro culture, this comparsa captivated the public and the jury with its originality and artistic skill.

2. Triethnia (Ciénaga Magdalena): Representing the cultural diversity of the region, Trietnia presented a fusion of rhythms and traditions that conquered the hearts of the attendees.

3. Daza Ethnic Group (Córdoba): From Cordoba lands, Etnika Daza dazzled with its colorful costumes and the strength of its traditional dances.

4. Famma Cultural Corporation (Palmar de Varela): With an innovative and energetic proposal, Famma stood out as one of the great winners of the parade.

The talent came not only from groups and comparsas, but also from individuals who participated in the Individual Costume category. In this category, the following characters took the applause and prizes:

1. Doña Ruca (Swamp): With a costume inspired by the tradition and folklore of Ciénaga, this participant won the admiration of the public.

2. Guardian of the Pearl (Santa Marta): A costume full of mysticism and beauty that delighted everyone present.

3. The Crazy (Loneliness): With an impeccable characterization and full of humor, La Loca left an indelible mark on the parade.

In addition to recognition and applause, the winners will be awarded with a total sum of more than 29 million pesos, as stipulated in the festival regulations. These awards represent a well-deserved rRecognition of the effort and dedication of the participants, who through dance, music and art, enrich the cultural identity of Colombia.

The Sea Festival 2023 has shown once again that it is a celebration that exalts the richness and cultural diversity of the country. With each edition, this event is consolidated as a space where ancestral traditions converge with contemporary artistic expressions, promoting appreciation and respect for Colombia’s cultural heritage.

